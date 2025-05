Who has filed for local boards

Utility, fire, and hospital board members are publicly elected by everyone who lives in the specific service area.

Commissioner Position No. 2 Karl D'Ambrosio

Commissioner Position No. 4 - Rick Webster

Commissioner Position No. 2 - Josh Pratt

Commissioner Position No. 2 - Kimberly Fischer

Commissioner Position No. 5 - Rick Nye

Lake Forest Park is served by four water districts



1. Lake Forest Park Water District - Lake Forest Park only

Commissioner Position No. 2 - Eli Zehner 2. North City Water District - Shoreline and Lake Forest Park

Commissioner Position No. 2 - Patty Hale 3. Northshore Utility District - Kenmore and parts of Lake Forest Park, Kirkland and Bothell

Commissioner Position No. 5 - Brent Smith

Public Hospital District 2 - Evergreen Health - This district, headquartered in Kirkland, WA, serves residents in north King and south Snohomish counties. EvergreenHealth operates two hospitals, numerous clinics, and various practices

Commissioner Position No. 2 - Pat Sutherland





Public Hospital District 2 - Evergreen Health - This district, headquartered in Kirkland, WA, serves residents in north King and south Snohomish counties. EvergreenHealth operates two hospitals, numerous clinics, and various practices

Commissioner Position No. 5 Robin Campbell

Robin Campbell Commissioner District No. 2 Suzanne Greathouse

Suzanne Greathouse Commissioner District No. 1 Nancy J Stewart

Nancy J Stewart Commissioner Position No. 5 Gary Harris



