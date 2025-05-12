Monday, May 12, 2025
Pride Prom is a place to celebrate each other, ourselves, our originality, our community.
All middle and high school-aged LGBTQ+ youth and allies are welcome.
What to expect: friendly faces. music, food (panda express), button making, fashion show, air brush tattoos, karaoke, video gayming, free books from KCLS, lgbtq+ resources, a safe and inclusive environment. (ALL FREE)
Register here
Details
- Where: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- When: 4:00pm
- Cost: 100% free, no cost for entry, food, activities, etc.
- Hosted by: The City of Shoreline, The Shoreline Teen Center, S.A.G.E, and the Youth Outreach Leadership program, with KCLS and YouthCare as guests.
