Come join us at the Shoreline Teen Center Friday May 30, 2025 for our annual Pride Prom!

Pride Prom is a place to celebrate each other, ourselves, our originality, our community.

All middle and high school-aged LGBTQ+ youth and allies are welcome.

What to expect: friendly faces. music, food (panda express), button making, fashion show, air brush tattoos, karaoke, video gayming, free books from KCLS, lgbtq+ resources, a safe and inclusive environment. (ALL FREE)

Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov with any questions or concerns.


