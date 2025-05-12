Business Spotlight: Rex & Roxy Pet Care
Monday, May 12, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Professional Dog Walking & In-Home Pet Care Rooted in Trust and Heart
For pet parents in Shoreline, finding reliable, compassionate care can be a challenge. That’s where Rex & Roxy Pet Care comes in. This local business offers thoughtful, professional dog walking and pet care services with a personalized, safety-first approach. Whether you're at work, running errands, or traveling, Rex & Roxy ensures your pets are cared for like family with consistency, training, and heart.
We caught up with the founder to learn how a flexible side gig turned into a mission-driven business serving Shoreline’s four-legged (and two-legged) community.
Q&A With Rex & Roxy Pet Care
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: At first, I was just looking for something flexible a way to help support my family while figuring out what was next. I had spent over a decade leading teams and running programs in a completely different field, and I didn’t expect dog walking to be part of the plan. But once I got started, something clicked.
I saw how often pet owners were piecing together care through neighbors, apps, or last-minute favors, and I knew I could do better. I’ve always had a soft spot for animals, and I found real joy in spending time with them every day. I started small, with the clear intention of building something meaningful - a business rooted in dependability, thoughtfulness, and quality care. That’s the kind of support I’d want for my own pets, and that’s what Rex & Roxy has become.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: Rex & Roxy provides professional dog walking and drop-in pet care throughout Shoreline and nearby neighborhoods. We specialize in mid-day dog walking for working professionals, but we also offer cat care, puppy visits, custom check-ins, and adventure hikes for pups who need more excitement.
We’re fully insured, and every team member is trained in animal behavior, safe handling, and emergency response. Our approach is team-based, so clients don’t have to worry about gaps in care. Every visit is built around safety, trust, and thoughtful care whether it’s a quick potty break or part of a pet’s daily rhythm.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love how easy it is to get outside here without traveling far. *Hamlin Park, Boeing Creek, Richmond Beach* there’s no shortage of places to explore. It makes a huge difference when pets can enjoy that kind of variety and stimulation right in their own neighborhood. Shoreline feels like a city built with both people and pets in mind.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: This is where I live and where I’ve built a community. Shoreline has always felt like home, and being able to serve the families and pets in this area makes the work feel even more meaningful.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: Before I started Rex & Roxy, I worked in program management and team leadership. That background shows up in how the business runs from training to visit tracking to client communication. People are often surprised by how organized and system-driven our care is. But those systems are exactly what allow us to stay consistent, detail-oriented, and dependable.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: The pets, always. Every dog that greets us like it’s the best part of their day. Every cat that slowly warms up to our care. That’s what makes this work feel so personal. Many of our clients are busy professionals or families who are gone during the day, so we’re stepping in to make sure their pets still get the attention and routine they need.
I’m also constantly inspired by my team. They’re out there every day, in all weather, showing up for each animal with care and respect. Watching them take the work seriously reminds me why we do it.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: We see pet care as a relationship not a transaction. We show up consistently, communicate clearly, and follow through. Every pet is different, so we take time to learn what they need—what makes them feel safe, what their routine looks like, and how we can be a positive part of their day.
We send visit reports with notes and photos, and we’re always open to adjusting care as a pet’s needs evolve. What sets us apart is that we truly care. We pay attention to the small things, because those small things matter.
Dependable, Loving Pet Care Right in Your Neighborhood
Whether it’s a lunchtime walk, a weekend check-in, or an adventure hike to burn off energy, Rex & Roxy Pet Care delivers professional, heartfelt service designed to make life easier for busy pet parents and more joyful for pets.
Service Area Business Based in Shoreline, WA
425-835-3591
Website: rexroxypets.com
Email: info@rexroxypets.com
Thoughtful care, happy pets, that’s what we’re all about.
