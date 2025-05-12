Sound Transit extends eastside line to Redmond

Photo courtesy Sound Transit

The 3.4-mile extension of the 2 Line includes stations at Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond, as well as 1,400 new parking spaces at Marymoor Village.



This is Sound Transit’s fourth opening in the past year-and-a-half and the first ST3 project to open.





Last August the Lynnwood Link extension opened, extending the 1 Line by four stations and bringing light rail to Snohomish County for the first time.









Voters approved the Downtown Redmond extension in 2016 as part of the Sound Transit 3 ballot measure. The two new stations in Redmond are the first to be completed as part of ST3.



“With the opening of Downtown Redmond Link, Sound Transit now operates 46 miles of light rail across all three counties we serve. This system creates more connections and economic opportunities for people who live, work in, and visit our region,” said Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers.

“Today we are opening the first two light rail stations approved by voters as part of ST3,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “This is an affirmation of the shared vision of a more connected, more sustainable region, and the product of the dedicated support of the community, our partners, contractors, and staff.”



Marymoor Village Station . Located along SR 520 just west of SR 202/Redmond Way, this surface level station provides easy access to the range of activities located at Marymoor Park. The station includes a parking garage with 1,400 new spaces and a connection to King County Metro route 269.

. Located along SR 520 just west of SR 202/Redmond Way, this surface level station provides easy access to the range of activities located at Marymoor Park. The station includes a parking garage with 1,400 new spaces and a connection to King County Metro route 269. Downtown Redmond Station. This is the final stop on the 2 Line. The elevated station straddles 166th Avenue Northeast in downtown Redmond close to parks, housing and retail. It provides easy access to the Sammamish Slough walking and biking trail, and connections to King County Metro route 250, RapidRide B Line and DART routes 224 and 930.

The 2 Line will run every 10 minutes from 5:30am to 9:30pm seven days a week between South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond stations. Passengers will be able to connect with the regional transit network at South Bellevue, Bellevue Downtown, Redmond Technology, Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond stations.



Bike parking is available at all stations, and several 2 Line stations are accessible from the



