Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale

Monday, May 12, 2025


Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale

Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm

Over 25 sales throughout the community (west of 8th Ave NW, between Innis Arden and NW205th St). 

From Aurora Ave N head west on 185th St Maps and listings with items for sale are now online at Yardsalesearch.com.com (set the date in the lower right hand corner to May 17). 

Printed maps will be at the Richmond Beach Coffee Company 1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd starting Friday, May 16. 

Sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association.


