Jobs: Shoreline Fire Facilities Manager

Facilities Manager is a full-time, non-exempt, supervisory position reporting to the Deputy Chief of Support Services. The Facilities Manager shall be responsible to assure that the Department’s capital assets receive the necessary care, repair, and maintenance to protect and extend the useful life and service of these assets.





The Facilities Manager oversees daily operations, provides direct supervision of Facilities technicians, coordinates with contractors and vendors, manages capital improvements, and contributes to long-term planning for all Shoreline Fire Department facilities.





Facilities Manager is a non-uniformed position represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1760 and includes a competitive compensation package, comprehensive benefits for employees and families, and the opportunity to serve alongside a dedicated public safety team.





Education and/or Experience

High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED) equivalent.

Two years of recent work experience in any field related to facilities management or maintenance.

Experience developing and implementing a comprehensive preventative maintenance program.

Complete required training for continuing education requirements to maintain or acquire certifications.

Upon employment, and while employed, must hold and continuously maintain a valid Washington State Driver’s License.

Must be insurable under the Department’s existing vehicle and umbrella liability insurance carrier and Washington State law. Link to full job description





Application requirements





Requested information must be received by 11:59pm PDT, Sunday, June 8, 2025.





A cover letter indicating your interest in the position A resume summarizing your experience, skills, and abilities to meet the stated description. Resume shall be limited to 3 pages. Include OPTIONAL letters of reference. Submit complete packet to: Shoreline Fire Department Shoreline Fire Department

Attn: Human Resources - Facilities Manager

17525 Aurora Ave N

Shoreline WA 98133



--OR--



Email:





Application Period: May 9, 2025 – June 8, 2025.Salary: $7,354 – $9,193 monthly DOE plus generous benefit packageSubmit Requested Information by the deadline and include the following: