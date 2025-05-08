Summer camp at North Seattle French School for children ages 3 - 11
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Join us at North Seattle French School for our six weeks of camp this summer!
Our camp is conducted in French with the intent of creating an immersion experience for campers.
It is open to the community which means that not everyone will have French language experience. We tailor our camp depending on everyone's skill level with the help of our amazing camp counselors and volunteers!
We ensure that if needed, campers can listen to everything in French and then have it repeated in English.
We offer 6 weeks with 2 groups each week.
A theme for each week blends engaging games, imaginative crafts and hands-on activities with ample time for free play and physical activities, indoors and outside in our beautiful summer weather.
Questions? Contact our friendly camp-coordinator, Mia, at mia.hall@northseattlefrenchschool.com or check out our website for fees and registration.
French School 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- The first group is called "Les voyageurs" and is for preschool ages (3-6), offered for the morning only from 9am to 12:30pm.
- Les Globetrotters is for elementary ages (6-11) and is full day from 9am to 3:30pm.
- June 16-18: Fête de la Musique - Music Festival
- June 23-27: L'Atelier des Inventeurs - Inventors' Workshop
- June 30-July 3: Le Tour de France - Sports Week
- August 11-15: Bon appétit! - Cooking Camp
- August 18-22: Vacances Tropicale - Tropical Vacation
- August 25-29: Voyage dans l'Espace - Journey to Space
