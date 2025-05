Summer camp at North Seattle French School for children ages 3 - 11

The first group is called "Les voyageurs" and is for preschool ages (3-6), offered for the morning only from 9am to 12:30pm.

and is for preschool ages (3-6), offered for the morning only from 9am to 12:30pm. Les Globetrotters is for elementary ages (6-11) and is full day from 9am to 3:30pm.

June 16-18: Fête de la Musique - Music Festival

June 23-27: L'Atelier des Inventeurs - Inventors' Workshop

June 30-July 3: Le Tour de France - Sports Week

August 11-15: Bon appétit! - Cooking Camp

August 18-22: Vacances Tropicale - Tropical Vacation

August 25-29: Voyage dans l'Espace - Journey to Space

Join us at North Seattle French School for our six weeks of camp this summer!Our camp is conducted in French with the intent of creating an immersion experience for campers.It is open to the community which means that not everyone will have French language experience. We tailor our camp depending on everyone's skill level with the help of our amazing camp counselors and volunteers!We ensure that if needed, campers can listen to everything in French and then have it repeated in English.A theme for each week blends engaging games, imaginative crafts and hands-on activities with ample time for free play and physical activities, indoors and outside in our beautiful summer weather.Questions? Contact our friendly camp-coordinator, Mia, at mia.hall@northseattlefrenchschool.com or check out our website for fees and registration.