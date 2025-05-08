Virtual job fair May 15, 2025 for federal workers who live and work in Washington

Thursday, May 8, 2025

OLYMPIA – The Employment Security Department will host a virtual job fair on May 15, 2025 for current and former federal government workers who live and work in Washington.

The job fair, part of Employment Security’s rapid response efforts, will connect federal workers with state, county and city government job opportunities.

“We recognize the dedication, skills and experience federal workers bring to the job market,” Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek said.
“Partnering with employers from state and local government will help federal workers continue their public service careers.”

Registering for the virtual job fair

Current and former federal workers can register online to attend the May 15 virtual job fair. Job seekers may register anytime, including the day of the job fair. Once registered, they will be able to view descriptions of participating employers, post their resume and schedule meetings with employers.


