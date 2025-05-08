Shoreline climate progress report: Shoreline residents drove 16% less





Telecommuting cut driving, preventing more emissions than Shoreline’s trees can ever sequester. Instead of more driving cuts, the Shoreline council focused on trees & compost sorting.





A pie chart from the city’s climate action plan shows the sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Shoreline City Council reviewed the city’s climate progress report on May 5, 2025, highlighting decreased driving per person, two new light rail stations, an e-bike/scooter share program, and reduced building energy use. The Shoreline City Councilthe city’son May 5, 2025, highlighting decreased driving per person, two new light rail stations, an e-bike/scooter share program, and reduced building energy use.





, it must eliminate or offset 246,001 annual metric tons of CO2 equivalent (MTCO2e) by 2050. To achieve the city’s Net-Zero goal , it must eliminate or offset 246,001 annual metric tons of CO2 equivalent (MTCO2e) by 2050.





spewing about 135,300 MTCO2e — 55% of the city’s total emissions.



Transportation is Shoreline’s largest emissions source, with vehiclesabout 135,300 MTCO2e — 55% of the city’s total emissions.

Average vehicle miles traveled per person dropped 16% from 13.54 to 11.4 miles, mainly due to pandemic era telecommuting, preventing about 21,650 MTCO2e of emissions annually.





However, the council was more interested in tree planting and apartment resident compost sorting.





Council member Keith Scully pushed for a crackdown on restaurants and apartment dwellers who don’t sort their recycling and compost. “I'm hoping that the city will step up enforcement,” he said, “I think it's time to start saying these are the rules and we need to have this done.”





All solid waste disposal accounts for 2% of Shoreline’s emissions (less than 5000 MTCO2e).





Traffic and trees on 10th avenue in Shoreline - photo by Oliver Moffat

Council member Annette Ademasu wants to count trees every year instead of every five years. Council member Annette Ademasuto count trees every year instead of every five years.





“It seems like we're missing a lot of data,” she said. Ademasu also pushed to increase canopy coverage from 37% to 40% by 2040. “We could have a slogan: Shoreline 40 by 40,” she said.

Shoreline’s entire urban forest removes about 13,890 MTCO2e each year. If the city increased its tree canopy coverage from 37% to 40%, it would sequester somewhere around an additional 1,000 MTCO2e each year. Shoreline’s entire urban forest removes abouteach year. If the city increased its tree canopy coverage from 37% to 40%, it would sequester somewhere around an additional 1,000 MTCO2e each year.





, this theoretical best-case sequestration capacity would only remove about 19,000 MTCO2e annually — still less than reduced driving. Even if Shoreline maximized its tree canopy cover to 60% , this theoretical best-case sequestration capacity would only remove about 19,000 MTCO2e annually — still less than reduced driving.







