Shoreline Fire District Board of Commissioners - Time /Location Change Notice - May 15, 2025





NOTICE OF MEETING TIME/LOCATION RESCHEDULED

Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

May 7, 2025







As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire District has rescheduled the time and location of the regular meeting on May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Station 61 located at 17525 Aurora Ave. N. to May 15, 2025, at 5:15 pm. at Station 51 located at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028.Notice posted by: