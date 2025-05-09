Shoreline Fire District Board of Commissioners - Time /Location Change Notice - May 15, 2025
Friday, May 9, 2025
NOTICE OF MEETING TIME/LOCATION RESCHEDULED
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire District has rescheduled the time and location of the regular meeting on May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Station 61 located at 17525 Aurora Ave. N. to May 15, 2025, at 5:15 pm. at Station 51 located at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028.
Notice posted by:
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 7, 2025
