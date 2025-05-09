Shoreline Fire District Board of Commissioners - Time /Location Change Notice - May 15, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025


NOTICE OF MEETING TIME/LOCATION RESCHEDULED

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire District has rescheduled the time and location of the regular meeting on May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Station 61 located at 17525 Aurora Ave. N. to May 15, 2025, at 5:15 pm. at Station 51 located at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028.

Notice posted by: 
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 7, 2025


Posted by DKH at 12:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  