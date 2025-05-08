King County files lawsuit against Trump administration over unlawful conditions to previously approved federal grants



A coalition of eight local governments, including King County, filed a lawsuit on May 2, 2025 in federal court in Seattle challenging the Trump administration's unlawful action that imposes new conditions on previously awarded grants without congressional approval.





The lawsuit states that new funding stipulations added by the heads of federal agencies are unconstitutional and an overreach by the executive branch, which does not have the authority to change federal grant conditions without Congress' explicit approval.





Despite this, the Trump administration has added several unlawful conditions to the HUD Continuum of Care grant and the FTA Master Agreement, which cover grants King County was awarded to provide housing support and transit operations for its residents.





Apart from violating federal law, the new requirements from the administration would force King County and other local governments to make legal promises that conflict with local laws and values, and make it difficult to serve our residents.





These include conditions related to immigration status, health care, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.





The lawsuit also resists efforts by the Trump administration to coerce local governments into accepting unlawful grant conditions.





For example, if King County agreed to the administration’s demands to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, any violation of the federal terms could make the county liable to the federal government for three times the amount of the grant — further endangering critical services for county residents.





King County joins a national coalition of local jurisdictions — including Pierce and Snohomish counties in Washington state, the City and County of San Francisco, Santa Clara County, New York City, Boston, and Columbus in bringing suit to declare the Trump administration’s actions unlawful.











