Pack the Park Fun Run Saturday May 10, 2025 has live music, a food truck, and supports good causes





What began as a PTA partnership with Brookside and Lake Forest Park Elementary Schools has flourished into a cherished community event, now proudly managed by Kind + Co Events as part of their community give-back initiatives.





Kind + Co Events operates this event at no cost, with all staff and management donating their time to ensure its success.



This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring live music, a food truck, and snow cones to bring the community together after the run.





Attendees will enjoy a performance by the Lago Vista Social Club band, creating a lively and celebratory atmosphere for all participants.



Event Details:



📅 Date: May 10, 2025

📍 Location: Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lake Forest Park

🕗 Registration: 8:00 AM

🏃‍♂️ Step Off: 9:00 AM



Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit two vital community programs:

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Bucks, which provides access to fresh, local produce for families in need. Shoreline Schools Angel Fund, which helps pay off school lunch debt for students, ensuring no child goes without a meal. For those unable to attend, donations are encouraged. Every contribution directly supports local families and strengthens the community.



