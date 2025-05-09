Meeting Notice Cancellation May 15, 2025 - Northshore Fire District Board Meeting

Friday, May 9, 2025


NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

As required by RCW 42.30.090 the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Northshore Fire District has CANCELLED the regular meeting scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will not be rescheduled. The next regular scheduled Board meeting is June 26, 2025, at 5:15 p.m.

Notice posted by: 
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 8, 2025


