Meeting Notice Cancellation May 15, 2025 - Northshore Fire District Board Meeting

NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

May 8, 2025











As required by RCW 42.30.090 the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Northshore Fire District has CANCELLED the regular meeting scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will not be rescheduled. The next regular scheduled Board meeting is June 26, 2025, at 5:15 p.m.Notice posted by: