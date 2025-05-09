Shoreline Fire Department RFA Governing Board of Commissioners - Time Change Notice - June 26, 2025
Friday, May 9, 2025
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Governing Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority has rescheduled the regular meeting for June 19, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. to June 26, 2025 @ 5:30 pm.
Notice posted by:
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 7, 2025
