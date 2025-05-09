Business Spotlight: Irons Brothers Construction: Designing Homes That Grow With You

Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com



Irons Brothers Construction: Designing Homes That Grow With You



Custom Remodeling & Aging-in-Place Solutions Rooted in Shoreline Since 1999







Whether you're dreaming of a stunning kitchen renovation, building a safer home for aging parents, or transforming your house to better fit your lifestyle, Irons Brothers Construction Inc. is Shoreline’s go-to expert in residential design-build remodeling. Since 1999, they’ve been enhancing homes and enriching lives—one carefully crafted project at a time. Whether you're dreaming of a stunning kitchen renovation, building a safer home for aging parents, or transforming your house to better fit your lifestyle, Irons Brothers Construction Inc. is Shoreline’s go-to expert in residential design-build remodeling. Since 1999, they’ve been enhancing homes and enriching lives—one carefully crafted project at a time.



Specializing in aging-in-place solutions, Irons Brothers offers remodeling services designed not just for beauty and function, but for the long-term comfort and independence of every generation. We spoke with the team to learn more about their work, their commitment to Shoreline, and their vision for the future.



Q&A With Irons Brothers Construction Inc.



Q: What inspired you to start your business?

A: A lifelong passion for building and design. Our founder has always been drawn to craftsmanship, problem-solving, and improving the way people live in their homes. That passion evolved into a business that puts client care, innovation, and community at the heart of everything we do.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?

A: We provide residential design and custom remodeling, with a focus on aging-in-place solutions that allow people to live safely and comfortably in their homes as their needs change. Whether it’s a bathroom modification, a full home renovation, or a universal design project, we specialize in making homes work better for every stage of life.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

A: We love Shoreline’s many parks, community services, and schools. It’s a city that truly supports families and business owners alike, and we’re proud to have been a part of this community for more than two decades.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?

A: Our business was established in Shoreline in 1999, and we’ve remained here ever since. It’s where we live, work, and raise our families—and we wouldn’t have it any other way.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?

A: The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at our Design Build Center on Aurora Avenue North on February 5, 2025, was a major milestone. It marked a new chapter in how we serve our clients and connect with the community, all under one roof.



Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?

A: Get involved! Join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. The education, mentorship, networking, and events will help you grow your business and build strong, lasting relationships in the local community.



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?

A: We are philanthropists at heart. Our mission is to enrich the lives of others through caring and craftsmanship. Each year, we proudly support and sponsor a wide range of local causes, including:

Booster Club Auctions at both local high schools

Shoreline Little League

Richmond Beach Community News

And many others





Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?

A: Our vision is to be leaders in systems-driven, aging-in-place solutions for all generations. As we grow, we’ll continue to innovate and expand the services we provide to ensure every family has access to safe, stylish, and sustainable homes that evolve with their needs.



Your Home, Built for Life

At Irons Brothers Construction, every project is personal. With an unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and care, they help homeowners in Shoreline and beyond create spaces that are not only beautiful, but also deeply functional for the years ahead.



Ready to transform your home? Let’s start the conversation.



Irons Brothers Construction Inc. – 14926 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

206-306-7767

Webpage www.ironsbc.com

Email office@ironsbc.com Craftsmanship, community, and care—it’s what we build into every home.



Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, recognized as the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs, visit

One of our favorite traditions is hosting a hands-on birdhouse-building event during Shoreline Farmers Market Kids Day, where our team helps children build something with their own hands—while having a blast doing it!A: Our vision is to be leaders in systems-driven, aging-in-place solutions for all generations. As we grow, we’ll continue to innovate and expand the services we provide to ensure every family has access to safe, stylish, and sustainable homes that evolve with their needs.At Irons Brothers Construction, every project is personal. With an unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and care, they help homeowners in Shoreline and beyond create spaces that are not only beautiful, but also deeply functional for the years ahead.Craftsmanship, community, and care—it’s what we build into every home.Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, recognized as the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs, visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.







