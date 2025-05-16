Paul Lewing studio sale this weekend May 17-18, 2025
Friday, May 16, 2025
|Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing
Paul Lewing will be hosting a sale of his acrylic paintings and tiles at his studio at 105 North 200th Street in Shoreline this coming Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, 2025 from noon to 5 pm.
All are welcome and encouraged to bring their friends.
You can see more of Paul’s paintings at his website.
And for the first time this year, Paul’s studio will be one of the stops on the Spotlight North Open Studio Tour, which has been welcoming neighbors to artists’ working studios in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and North Seattle for several years.
To see all the artists and download a map, go to www.spotlightnorth.org. A dozen artists at ten locations are featured, showing ceramics, paintings, sculpture, prints and much more. Look for the yellow balloons at each location.
