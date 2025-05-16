Paul Lewing studio sale this weekend May 17-18, 2025

Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing

Paul Lewing will be hosting a sale of his acrylic paintings and tiles at his studio at Paul Lewing will be hosting a sale of his acrylic paintings and tiles at his studio at 105 North 200th Street in Shoreline this coming Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, 2025 from noon to 5 pm.





All are welcome and encouraged to bring their friends.









You can see more of Paul’s paintings at his website

And for the first time this year, Paul’s studio will be one of the stops on the Spotlight North Open Studio Tour, which has been welcoming neighbors to artists’ working studios in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and North Seattle for several years.



