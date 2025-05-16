Five hour standoff in Lake City ends peacefully

According to reporting in MyNorthwest.com a 51 year old man fired at a car early Thursday morning in the Lake City neighborhood.





He then barricaded himself in an apartment at 125th and Lake City Way.





Police were aware of his identity and that he had a prior conviction for 2nd degree murder. They notified apartment residents to stay in place, that he was armed and dangerous.





Three females were known to be in the apartment with him.





Seattle Police officers, SWAT, and the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) were in constant contact with him, eventually leading to his peaceful surrender after more than five hours.





An adult woman and two girls exited the apartment unharmed.





No shots were fired and no one was injured.











