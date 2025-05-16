Theatre Review: Drinking Habits - Lies, mistaken identities, and a rapid pace keep the audience laughing

"Drinking Habits" was written by American playwright Tom Smith, a professor at Tacoma's Pacific Lutheran University. The play is a farce that revolves around a convent where two nuns are secretly making wine and selling it to keep the convent open.Two journalists infiltrate the convent as a nun and a priest to discover if the nuns are the anonymous winemakers the town has been talking about. Their presence, along with a new nun, makes things tricky as the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing worry about the rumours of Rome sending a spy to potentially shut down the order. Lies, mistaken identities, and a rapid pace keeps the audience engaged.From the moment they set foot on stage, these characters will make you laugh out loud.The set is simple, and acts as a great framework for the characters to create havoc. Four doors allow characters to enter and exit from any possible door, keeping the visual aspect of this play dynamic.

Carol Richmond (Mother Superior), Amanda Petrowski (Sister Mary Catherine), Maleah Muriekes (Sally) Photo by Dale Sutton

The dialog is uproarious and most of the characters bring a very physical quality to the stage. It is organized disorder with characters running from door to door entering, hiding, and exiting with split-second timing.The characters are ridiculous and become funnier as each character's actions and lies compound as the show goes on. The escalation of synonyms for the alcohol is excessive in the best way, each becoming funnier than the last.Each character was delivered outlandishly in this comedic farce. The paranoid Father Chenille, played by Kenneth Telesco, obsessed that he was being replaced. He and the oblivious Mother Superior, played by Carol Richmond, are not as pure as they pretend.The Naughty Nuns, Sister Augusta by Somtochukwu Muo and Sister Philomena by Juli Brown, were a scream. Somtochukwu and Juli made a great comic duo, skillfully playing off each other as the focused and bossy Sister Augusta and the nervous Sister Philamena who couldn't ever come up with a decent lie.New nun Sister Mary Catherine, played by Amanda Petrowski, managed to look like a deer in headlights anytime she was put on the spot.Maleah Muriekes and Maks Norr were very good as the romantic Paul and the career-minded Sally, who were previously engaged until Sally left Paul at the altar while she followed up a lead on a story. They create chaos for the convent in their mistaken identities.