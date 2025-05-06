Otis's Soccer Camp for elementary students May 17, 2025 at Shorecrest

Tuesday, May 6, 2025


Elementary Students, Sign Up is open for Otis’s Soccer Camp
Saturday, May 17, 2025, 9am - noon

This 3-hour soccer camp at the Shorecrest High School Field is hosted by student leaders and soccer players from the Shorecrest Class of 2028. 

The fee is just $25 for an action-packed morning of fun! 

Donʼt wait – register by May 12. Camp capacity is limited to 60 elementary-aged students! 

Registration form with cash/check or order online following these instructions, or get a paper order form at the Shorecrest ASB window or our local Elementary Schools. 

Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
