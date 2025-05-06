Otis's Soccer Camp for elementary students May 17, 2025 at Shorecrest
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Saturday, May 17, 2025, 9am - noon
This 3-hour soccer camp at the Shorecrest High School Field is hosted by student leaders and soccer players from the Shorecrest Class of 2028.
The fee is just $25 for an action-packed morning of fun!
Donʼt wait – register by May 12. Camp capacity is limited to 60 elementary-aged students!
Registration form with cash/check or order online following these instructions, or get a paper order form at the Shorecrest ASB window or our local Elementary Schools.
Email johanna.phillips@ssd412.org for more information.
Links for registration and payment:
