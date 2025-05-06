Otis's Soccer Camp for elementary students May 17, 2025 at Shorecrest

Saturday, May 17, 2025, 9am - noon





This 3-hour soccer camp at the Shorecrest High School Field is hosted by student leaders and soccer players from the Shorecrest Class of 2028.





The fee is just $25 for an action-packed morning of fun!





Donʼt wait – register by May 12. Camp capacity is limited to 60 elementary-aged students!





Registration form with cash/check or order online following these instructions, or get a paper order form at the Shorecrest ASB window or our local Elementary Schools.



