Job openings at Drumlin

Drumlin

522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155



Drumlin is growing and currently taking applications for the following positions:

plongeur (that’s a fancy term for dishwasher),

prep cook,

pantry/saute,

floor support in the evenings,

cashier and barista in the mornings.

These can be summer jobs or long term positions. Most positions are part time with split or full shifts.





We can combine roles based on the applicant’s skills and interests to increase the hours per week worked.



These jobs build motor, communication and teamwork skills for young people, and they are also suitable for adults of any age who enjoy completing tasks accurately, working well with others, and interacting with customers in a lively but low stress environment.



Starting pay is the Seattle minimum wage with a free meal and beverage each shift and 10% off your tab when you come in as a customer.









We offer 100% owner-paid medical and dental benefits for full time staff. There's plenty of free onsite parking for cars and bikes, and we are about one mile from a light rail station. To apply, please send your full resume and a note (we love long notes) about about your interest(s) and availability to megan@drumlin.pub . Our hiring process includes a brief phone call, an in-person interview, and a paid two hour working interview.





For full details, please see https://www.drumlin.pub/jobs







