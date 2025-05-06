Journey’s End - the history of traveling and transportation in north King county - May 17, 2025 at the Shoreline Library
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Saturday, May 17, 2-3:30pm at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
For adults. Cost: Free. Registration not required.
Discuss the history of traveling and transportation in northern King County with the Shoreline Historical Museum.
Discuss the history of traveling and transportation in northern King County with the Shoreline Historical Museum.
Come aboard and learn about canoes to cars through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum’s collection.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
0 comments:
Post a Comment