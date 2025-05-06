Journey’s End - the history of traveling and transportation in north King county - May 17, 2025 at the Shoreline Library

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Journey’s End

Saturday, May 17, 2-3:30pm at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155

For adults. Cost: Free. Registration not required.

Discuss the history of traveling and transportation in northern King County with the Shoreline Historical Museum

Come aboard and learn about canoes to cars through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum’s collection.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.


Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  