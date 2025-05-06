Pramila Jayapal telephone town hall Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 6:00 - 7:00pm PT
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
It’s been a busy time in Congress, and the first hundred days of the Trump administration have been incredibly difficult for so many of us.
That’s why I’m inviting you to join me for a telephone town hall on Wednesday — so I can answer your questions and hear your concerns during this critical time.
If you’re interested in attending, there are multiple ways to join. You can either listen in on my Facebook or website, or you can call 833-305-1687 at the time of the event.
If you have any questions, please contact my Seattle office at 206-674-0040.
