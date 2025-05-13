Navigating Success Small Business Forum: panel discussion and resource fair – May 22, 2025



The The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce , the City of Shoreline, and the Washington SBDC are excited to announce that the Navigating Success Small Business Forum is back and this year it will be bigger, better, and more dynamic than ever.



The event will be held from 4:00 to 9:00pm, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Shoreline City Hall. A panel discussion by Shoreline business leaders on navigating change and finding success will start at 4:30pm, followed by light refreshments at 5:30pm.



From 6:00 to 9:00pm, participants will be able to choose from three workshop tracks—Business Foundations, Growth and Innovation, and Business Resilience and Adaptability—each offering a series of three engaging workshops.





Participants will be able to meet representatives from various business-related agencies and organizations and network with business peers in the resource area of the event from 4:00 to 8:00pm.



Featured participants include the Business Impact Northwest, King County Library, Office for Regulatory Innovation and Assistance (ORIA), Shoreline Community College, US Small Business Administration (SBA), APEX Accelerator, IRS, Washington SBDC. Business sponsors include Insperity, BECU, WAFD, Seattle Credit Union, Creative Catapult Coaching, Heritage Bank, Moonshine Wellness



“We are excited to continue this annual tradition of connecting Shoreline’s vibrant and diverse small businesses community with premier small business experts,” said Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts. “We are grateful to our partners the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center for putting together what promises to be another enjoyable evening of free networking and learning from knowledgeable leaders.”







