Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 5
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Communications Consultant 5
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$74,705 – $100,434 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 5 to lead strategic communications efforts for the Northwest Region. Reporting to the NWR Communications Manager, this position will spearhead communications initiatives related to maintenance, operations, traffic, and emergency response.
As a key spokesperson for the agency, the consultant will collaborate with major stakeholders to innovate and pioneer communication strategies aligned with WSDOT's mission. Additionally, they will play a crucial role in emergency response efforts, potentially serving as the primary Public Information Officer in the Transportation Management Center during EOC activations while also ensuring that all region PIOs are crisis-trained and prepared to respond effectively.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment