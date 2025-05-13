č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening May 17, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening May 17, 2025 from 12- 4pm


Blackcap raspberry
Just One Week Away! RSVP Now for the Opening of the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail.

We’ve been building toward this moment for over two years—and Opening Day is almost here!

Join us on Saturday, May 17 for the official unveiling of the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail at Dunn Gardens. 

Duwamish baskets
This new interpretive trail honors the legacy of the Duwamish people and follows a historic route once used to travel between Bitter Lake and Puget Sound. 

Along the way, native plants are labeled in Lushootseed, common, and scientific names—each chosen for its cultural and ecological importance.

This is more than a walk through the garden—it’s a walk through history.

Storyteller Roger Fernandez
You’re invited to make it your own:
  • Pack a picnic and relax with live music and storytelling.
  • Stroll the trail at your own pace or join a docent-led tour.
  • Enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon.
The rhodies will be in bloom, the air will smell like spring, and the Gardens will be alive with celebration.

RSVP today and follow the link for full details.

Don't miss this unforgettable moment in the life of Dunn Gardens.


Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
