Tuesday, May 13, 2025
č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening May 17, 2025 from 12- 4pm
|Blackcap raspberry
We’ve been building toward this moment for over two years—and Opening Day is almost here!
Join us on Saturday, May 17 for the official unveiling of the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail at Dunn Gardens.
|Duwamish baskets
Along the way, native plants are labeled in Lushootseed, common, and scientific names—each chosen for its cultural and ecological importance.
This is more than a walk through the garden—it’s a walk through history.
|Storyteller Roger Fernandez
- Pack a picnic and relax with live music and storytelling.
- Stroll the trail at your own pace or join a docent-led tour.
- Enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon.
RSVP today and follow the link for full details.
Don't miss this unforgettable moment in the life of Dunn Gardens.
