č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening May 17, 2025 from 12- 4pm





Blackcap raspberry Just One Week Away! RSVP Now for the Opening of the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail.



We’ve been building toward this moment for over two years—and Opening Day is almost here!



Join us on Saturday, May 17 for the official unveiling of the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail at Dunn Gardens.





This new interpretive trail honors the legacy of the Duwamish people and follows a historic route once used to travel between Bitter Lake and Puget Sound.





Along the way, native plants are labeled in Lushootseed, common, and scientific names—each chosen for its cultural and ecological importance.





This is more than a walk through the garden—it’s a walk through history.



