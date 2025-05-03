Native Pollinators & Garden Habitat May 17, 2025 at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Swallowtail on Mock Orange
Photo by Julie O'Donald
Saturday, May 17, 2025  – Native Pollinators & Garden Habitat with Julie O’Donald at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Learn how to create a garden that supports pollinators and wildlife.

Time: 10:30am–1:00pm
Price: $25 Members | $45 Nonmembers
Julie will guide you through key native plants and habitat features, starting with an indoor presentation and moving outdoors for a real-life garden tour.

Julie O’Donald is a Backyard Wildlife Habitat Steward, garden naturalist and citizen scientist with over 30 years experience creating wildlife friendly gardens. She has focused on the use of native plants in the home landscape and the benefits that specific native plants offer to wildlife. 

Julie’s habitat garden has been featured in Pacific Horticulture, The Butterfly Gardener, and Sunset magazine. Bombus occidentalis, the Western bumble bee, was found in Julie’s garden in 2012 and 2013. 

Indoor activity requires the use of stairs. Please dress for all types of weather.

Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.


