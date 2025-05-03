Always Summer Café brings Ice Cream, Coffee, and a Slice of Summer to Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park has a new neighborhood gem: Always Summer Ice Cream Café—a vibrant ice cream and coffee shop offering bold flavors and a warm, welcoming space for the community to gather.

Always Summer is more than just a café—it’s a celebration of connection, creativity, and the joy of everyday indulgence.

Ice cream panini

From expertly crafted coffee to inventive eats like the ice cream panini and gulab jamun sundae, the café caters to all ages and tastes, with both dairy and vegan options available.



“We named the café Always Summer because there’s truly nothing like summer in the Pacific Northwest,” said Vijay.





“Our flavors are a reflection of that name—each one crafted to evoke the warmth, brightness, and joy of summer, whether it’s rooted in local memories or inspired by distant places.”





Interior design: personalspace_studio "The spirit of the name comes through in the space itself," said Hina.





“We designed it to spark joy and a sense of ease—a bright, welcoming retreat that channels the warmth of a Pacific Northwest summer all year long.





Whether you're a teen in search of the perfect sundae or a parent catching up over an affogato, there's something here for everyone.”





The café also features a line of lifestyle products designed in-house, extending the brand’s joyful aesthetic beyond food and into everyday life.





Always Summer Café is a locally owned ice cream and coffee destination in Lake Forest Park Town Center.





Founded in 2025 by husband-and-wife team Vijay Chakravarthy and Hina Shahid, the café blends bold flavors, thoughtful design, and community spirit into a one-of-a-kind gathering place.



It is located next to the entrance to the lobby on the lower level.





