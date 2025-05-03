Always Summer Café brings Ice Cream, Coffee, and a Slice of Summer to Lake Forest Park
Saturday, May 3, 2025
|Gulab jamun sundae
photos.by.rajia
|photos.by.rajia
Interior design: personalspace_studio
Always Summer Café offers a rotating menu of globally and locally inspired ice cream flavors, with highlights like Honey Saffron, Creamy Cardamom Pistachio, Rose Chocolate Swirl, and Strawberry Rhubarb Sorbet.
|Ice cream panini
photos.by.rajia
“We named the café Always Summer because there’s truly nothing like summer in the Pacific Northwest,” said Vijay.
“Our flavors are a reflection of that name—each one crafted to evoke the warmth, brightness, and joy of summer, whether it’s rooted in local memories or inspired by distant places.”
|photos.by.rajia
Interior design: personalspace_studio
“We designed it to spark joy and a sense of ease—a bright, welcoming retreat that channels the warmth of a Pacific Northwest summer all year long.
Whether you're a teen in search of the perfect sundae or a parent catching up over an affogato, there's something here for everyone.”
The café also features a line of lifestyle products designed in-house, extending the brand’s joyful aesthetic beyond food and into everyday life.
Always Summer Café is a locally owned ice cream and coffee destination in Lake Forest Park Town Center.
Founded in 2025 by husband-and-wife team Vijay Chakravarthy and Hina Shahid, the café blends bold flavors, thoughtful design, and community spirit into a one-of-a-kind gathering place.
It is located next to the entrance to the lobby on the lower level.
