Menstrual products urgently needed for North Helpline food banks

Saturday, May 3, 2025


At North Helpline, we are more than a food bank. Our client services team distributes non-food items including pads, tampons, diapers, formula, wipes, and incontinence items. We greatly need pads!

You can shop our Amazon Wishlist and have items directly delivered to us. Scroll down the list to find the requested items.

Alternatively, please drop off items during our listed donation times.

Lake City location: 12736 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
10am to 1pm

Thursday
10am to 1pm


