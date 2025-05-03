Learn about the Dayton Ave sidewalk project at open house May 6, 2025
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Please join us on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, for a Project Open House to learn more about the upcoming new sidewalks project along Dayton Avenue N, between NW Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court.
Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time: 7:00pm (Presentation begins at 7:15 p.m.)
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline
This is a great opportunity for residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and anyone who travels through this corridor to get involved and share their thoughts on the proposed improvements. This project will bring a new sidewalk to one side of Dayton Avenue N. The goal is to create a safer, more accessible route for everyone—whether walking the dog, biking to work, or pushing a stroller.
Whether you walk, bike, drive, or live along Dayton Avenue N, this project will shape how your community moves and connects. We hope to see you there!
Learn more here
