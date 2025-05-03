Learn about the Dayton Ave sidewalk project at open house May 6, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025


Big changes are coming to Dayton Ave N, and we want you to be a part of it! 

Please join us on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, for a Project Open House to learn more about the upcoming new sidewalks project along Dayton Avenue N, between NW Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court.

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
🕖 Time: 7:00pm (Presentation begins at 7:15 p.m.)
📍 Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline

This is a great opportunity for residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and anyone who travels through this corridor to get involved and share their thoughts on the proposed improvements. This project will bring a new sidewalk to one side of Dayton Avenue N. The goal is to create a safer, more accessible route for everyone—whether walking the dog, biking to work, or pushing a stroller.

Whether you walk, bike, drive, or live along Dayton Avenue N, this project will shape how your community moves and connects. We hope to see you there!

Learn more here

Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  