Learn about the Dayton Ave sidewalk project at open house May 6, 2025



Big changes are coming to Dayton Ave N, and we want you to be a part of it!





Please join us on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, for a Project Open House to learn more about the upcoming new sidewalks project along Dayton Avenue N, between NW Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court.

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:00pm (Presentation begins at 7:15 p.m.)

This is a great opportunity for residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and anyone who travels through this corridor to get involved and share their thoughts on the proposed improvements. This project will bring a new sidewalk to one side of Dayton Avenue N. The goal is to create a safer, more accessible route for everyone—whether walking the dog, biking to work, or pushing a stroller.

Whether you walk, bike, drive, or live along Dayton Avenue N, this project will shape how your community moves and connects. We hope to see you there!



