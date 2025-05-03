Flags at Half-Staff May 3-4, 2025 (National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service)

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Flags at Half-Staff May 3-4, 2025 (National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service)

Flag Directive from Gov. Ferguson 

I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 2, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 4, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, May 5, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.

