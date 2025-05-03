Calling All Superheroes!

Pack The Park 5K Fun Run - Fighting food insecurity one step at a time!



Join the 9th Annual Pack the Park 5k Fun Run on Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 9am to noon at Join the 9th Annual Pack the Park 5k Fun Run on Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 9am to noon at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, NE 178th St and Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park.





Proceeds benefit the Market Bucks food assistance program of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market along with the Shoreline Schools Angel Fund.



Sign up here!



The Shoreline School District Angel Fund helps cover negative meal balances for students while Market Bucks provides food insecure community members with access to healthy, fresh food at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.



After the run, stay for food, games and entertainment! The Shoreline School District Angel Fund helps cover negative meal balances for students while Market Bucks provides food insecure community members with access to healthy, fresh food at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.After the run, stay for food, games and entertainment!





Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for students; all participants receive a run medal.



Register, volunteer, or donate today and help ensure no one in our community goes hungry!









