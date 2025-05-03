Kenmore Police report highlights Regional Crisis Response success

Chief Moen attributed RCR success to the “relationships that the crisis responders have built with the police officers" and described the relationship as one where “they trust one another, they're used to each other, they can ride in cars with each other, and feel comfortable to just show up to calls that are oftentimes very stressful.”

Evolved from North Sound RADAR, the Regional Crisis Response (RCR) program is a collaboration between Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline.Chief Moen said the use of RCR crisis responders is now routine between Shoreline and Kenmore and has led to a "significant change in culture... within law enforcement and … first response".RCR Mental Health Professionals co-respond with police to 911 behavioral health calls, offering crisis response, de-escalation, resource referral, and follow-up.Program data shows individuals served by RCR experienced a 68% drop in adult jail bookings, 58% fewer crisis events, and a 44% rise in publicly funded mental health enrollment post-contact.