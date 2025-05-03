Kenmore Police report highlights Regional Crisis Response success
Saturday, May 3, 2025
By Oliver J. Moffat
Kenmore Police Report shows continued low crime rate despite low staffing rates. Collaboration with other King County Sheriff departments and Regional Crisis Response (RCR) leads to positive outcomes.
At the April 28 meeting, Kenmore City Council reviewed the 2024 Police Service Report, presented by Chief Brandon Moen. The report noted Regional Crisis Response (RCR) program success and the city's continued low crime rate, maintained despite a relatively low staffing rate.
Kenmore reported a low crime rate and low police staffing. The city had the 4th lowest crime rate per capita in King County and is consistently ranked among Washington's safest. Staffing is 0.62 officers per 1,000 residents, the 2nd lowest in King County and 5th lowest statewide.
Since Kenmore’s incorporation in 1998, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) has provided police services via contract, including dedicated officers, detectives, major crimes, support, training, vehicles, and equipment. The 2024 per capita contract cost was $180.
Shoreline and Woodinville also contract with KCSO, while Lake Forest Park and Bothell have independent police departments.
Like other cities, Kenmore faces police staffing shortages, with 12 commissioned officers and two vacancies. Shoreline's chief recently reported progress addressing a 25% vacancy rate in 2022, which contributed to increased 911 response times.
Chief Moen said the use of RCR crisis responders is now routine between Shoreline and Kenmore and has led to a "significant change in culture... within law enforcement and … first response".
RCR Mental Health Professionals co-respond with police to 911 behavioral health calls, offering crisis response, de-escalation, resource referral, and follow-up.
Chief Moen attributed RCR success to the “relationships that the crisis responders have built with the police officers" and described the relationship as one where “they trust one another, they're used to each other, they can ride in cars with each other, and feel comfortable to just show up to calls that are oftentimes very stressful.”
Program data shows individuals served by RCR experienced a 68% drop in adult jail bookings, 58% fewer crisis events, and a 44% rise in publicly funded mental health enrollment post-contact.
