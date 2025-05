Photo by Lee Wolfe

The first rose to bloom in my garden each year is the Joseph's Coat.





Appropriately named, it changes colors as the blossom matures.





The buds are deep orange and the blooms are initially multi-colored and become deep yellow at full maturity.





I always celebrate a bit when they begin to appear.





--Lee Wolfe