Flags at half-staff May 8, 2025 for Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Gov. Ferguson states that he is deeply saddened by the death of former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens, and hereby directed that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
A memorial service took place on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Temple of Justice in Olympia.
