Flags at half-staff May 8, 2025 for Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Flag Directive - May 8, 2025 (Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens)

Gov. Ferguson states that he is deeply saddened by the death of former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens, and hereby directed that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Thursday, May 8, 2025. 

Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

A memorial service took place on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Temple of Justice in Olympia.


Posted by DKH at 9:55 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  