Shoreline PE teacher Lori Henry is being inducted into the Washington State Sports Hall of Fame

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Lori Henry being inducted into Washington State Sports Hall of Fame
Lori Henry excelled at Shorewood High before becoming a standout at one of the most successful women’s college sports programs in history. 

With Henry anchoring the defense, the University of North Carolina won three NCAA championships without losing a game. 

She was a two-time, first-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1987. 

In 1988, she was named to the All-NCAA Tournament team.

While at UNC, in 1985, she became one of the members of the first-ever U.S. national women’s soccer team. Her teammates selected her as U.S. team captain for three years. 

She was the only member of the original 1985 squad who was still with the team when the U.S. won the World Cup in 1991. The U.S. beat Norway in front of 63,000 fans in China.

Henry played 39 international matches for the U.S. before retiring in 1991. She was a member of Soccer America’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s. Later, she was the first women’s soccer head coach at Ohio State University, before returning to Shoreline to be a P.E. teacher.

Lori and fellow soccer legend Chris Henderson will be recognized before the June 1, 2025 Seattle Sounders game at Lumen Field.


Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  