Shoreline PE teacher Lori Henry is being inducted into the Washington State Sports Hall of Fame
Thursday, May 8, 2025
|Lori Henry being inducted into Washington State Sports Hall of Fame
With Henry anchoring the defense, the University of North Carolina won three NCAA championships without losing a game.
She was a two-time, first-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1987.
In 1988, she was named to the All-NCAA Tournament team.
While at UNC, in 1985, she became one of the members of the first-ever U.S. national women’s soccer team. Her teammates selected her as U.S. team captain for three years.
She was the only member of the original 1985 squad who was still with the team when the U.S. won the World Cup in 1991. The U.S. beat Norway in front of 63,000 fans in China.
Henry played 39 international matches for the U.S. before retiring in 1991. She was a member of Soccer America’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s. Later, she was the first women’s soccer head coach at Ohio State University, before returning to Shoreline to be a P.E. teacher.
Lori and fellow soccer legend Chris Henderson will be recognized before the June 1, 2025 Seattle Sounders game at Lumen Field.
