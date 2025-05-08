Shoreline PE teacher Lori Henry is being inducted into the Washington State Sports Hall of Fame

Lori Henry being inducted into Washington State Sports Hall of Fame Lori Henry excelled at Shorewood High before becoming a standout at one of the most successful women’s college sports programs in history. Lori Henry excelled at Shorewood High before becoming a standout at one of the most successful women’s college sports programs in history.





With Henry anchoring the defense, the University of North Carolina won three NCAA championships without losing a game.





She was a two-time, first-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1987.




