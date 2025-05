Diggin' Shoreline Annual Plant Sale Saturday May 17, 2025 from 10am - 4pm

Shoreline / Lake Forest Park Senior Center





There will be a great selection of perennials, annuals, veggies (especially tomatoes), and natives to choose from.





Proceeds help support our work in the community with a special emphasis on our work at the Ching Community Garden.





We accept cash, check, debit, credit, & Venmo.









Come out and support Diggin' Shoreline's Annual Plant Sale!