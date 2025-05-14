What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 14 - 20
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 14 - 20
This week in Shoreline is packed with pedal power, cultural celebration, neighborhood treasure hunting, garden fun, and local history. Check out our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Bike Everywhere Day - Shoreline Tool Library Celebration Station
Wednesday, May 14
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
On May 14th, we are once again going to be hosting a celebration station for the annual Bike Everywhere Day! We will have chairs, a couple of tables, a canopy, a few repair stations, and some goodies to hand out. If you are biking everywhere that day (which you should be!) and happen to be biking by the Shoreline Tool Library, come say hi! We can even give your bike a quick look over if you are still trying to get it in tip-top shape for the summer season. We will be open on the trail from 6 AM to 7 PM. It’ll be fun, so come say hi!
Across the Pacific Night: AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration
Friday, May 16
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Shorewood High School
Join us at Shorewood High School for Across the Pacific Night—a vibrant celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month! This all-ages community event on Friday, May 16, from 5:30–9:00 PM will showcase local student performances, cultural exhibits, and the incredible talents of the Massive Monkees dance crew. Enjoy food trucks, carnival games, an art gallery, a book fair, and more. Discover and honor the diverse stories and traditions that shape our community. Free and open to all!Presented by the Shorewood Asian Student Union with support from community partners.
Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale
Saturday, May 17
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
West of 8th Ave NW, between Innis Arden and NW 205th St.
Over 25 sales throughout the community. From Aurora Ave N head west on 185th St Maps and listings with items for sale are now online at Yardsalesearch.com.com (set the date in the lower right hand corner to May 17). Printed maps will be at the Richmond Beach Coffee Company 1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd starting Friday, May 16. Sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association.
Diggin' Shoreline Veggie Fest Plant Sale
Saturday, May 17
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Come out and support Diggin' Shoreline's Annual Plant Sale! There will be a great selection of perennials, annuals, veggies (especially tomatoes), and natives to choose from. Proceeds help support our work in the community with a special emphasis on our work at the Ching Community Garden. We accept cash, check, debit, credit, & Venmo.
Journey's End Presented by the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, May 17
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Discuss the history of traveling and transportation in northern King County with the Shoreline Historical Museum. Come aboard and learn about canoes to cars through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum’s collection. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
Posted by DKH at 1:12 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment