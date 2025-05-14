Lake Forest Park accepting applications for vacant council position
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The City Council will appoint a qualified resident to serve in this position for a term beginning upon appointment and ending when King County certifies the results of the November 2025 General Election.
To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters who have lived within the city limits for at least one year.
The application period opens May 13, 2025, and closes May 27, 2025 at 5:00pm. Interested residents should complete and submit the official application form by the deadline.
Application forms are available as a fillable PDF, Word document, and an online e-form at www.cityoflfp.gov. Hard copies are also available at City Hall. Completed forms may be submitted online, mailed or delivered in person, or scanned and emailed to the City Clerk’s Office:
Matt McLean, City Clerk
City of Lake Forest Park
17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Phone: (206) 368‑5440 Email: mmclean@cityoflfp.gov
Additional details about the application process here
