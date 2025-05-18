Celebrating the Life of Jackson Carroll



Shorewood High School

Come as you are and bring your heart as we celebrate Jackson’s life.





Jackson Carroll grew up in Edmonds and began his education at Sherwood Elementary, attending kindergarten and first grade there before joining the Shoreline School District in second grade at Syre Elementary.





He went on to attend Einstein Middle School and graduated from Shorewood High School in 2020—earning his Associate’s Degree from Shoreline Community College at the same time.





As a student in Shoreline, Jackson thrived. He was active in DECA, played tennis, soccer, and ran track.





Ever the entrepreneur and leader, he even founded an investment club at Shorewood.





A proud and passionate COUG, Jackson went on to Washington State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business with an emphasis in Finance.





At 6'3", Jackson discovered a new passion during the COVID-19 pandemic—volleyball. He went on to play for the WSU club volleyball team and competed in PIVA tournaments, often playing at UW and beyond. Whether indoors or on the sand, Jackson’s energy, athleticism, and joy for the game were infectious. Volleyball became one of the great loves of his life.





While pursuing a career in finance and preparing for the Series 7 and Series 66 exams for his job at Equitable Advisors in Bellevue, Jackson also worked at Point B and served the Shoreline School District as a substitute paraeducator and Behavior Tech.





He spent most of his days in the Behavior Learning Support classroom at Syre Elementary—where his heart truly shined. Jackson built meaningful connections with students, especially those who walked a path less traveled.





His faith was foundational—Jackson was an active member of The Church in Shoreline. He was a friend to all, lived life with boldness and compassion, and left a lasting imprint on every soul lucky enough to know him.





Jackson is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Joe and Michelle Carroll, his two sisters, Julianne (Jules) and Annalyse (Anna), and the family dog, Felix. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kennedy, and the family’s labs, Jade and Olive.





Jackson lived with purpose. He lifted others, loved deeply, and walked with faith. His light continues to shine in all of us.











Service begins at 1:00 PM, with a reception to follow.