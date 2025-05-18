Business Spotlight: ShoreSmiles Orthodontics
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
ShoreSmiles Orthodontics: Building Confident Smiles and Stronger Communities Where Expert Care Meets Fun, Inclusivity, and Trust
A confident smile can change everything—and at ShoreSmiles Orthodontics, helping patients achieve their best smile is just the beginning. For the past five years, this Shoreline-based orthodontic practice has combined top-tier clinical care with a focus on community, relationships, and fun.
Whether treating kids, teens, or adults, the ShoreSmiles team creates an experience that’s welcoming, uplifting, and empowering. It’s not just about straight teeth—it’s about building confidence, connection, and trust at every step of the journey.
We connected with the ShoreSmiles team to learn more about their approach and their dedication to Shoreline families.
Q&A With ShoreSmiles Orthodontics
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: We’ve proudly been serving the Shoreline community for 5 years, and we’re excited to keep growing with the families we support.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: We provide orthodontic treatment for kids, teens, and adults, helping people of all ages achieve beautiful, healthy smiles.
Our services include:
- Braces and Clear Aligners
- Teeth whitening
- CBCT imaging for detailed diagnostics
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: The people and the community. Shoreline has a spirit of inclusivity and support that we absolutely love being part of. Every day, we’re inspired by the families and individuals we meet here.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: At ShoreSmiles, our mission goes beyond straightening teeth. We strive to build confident smiles and lasting relationships with our patients and their families.
We focus on:
- Inclusivity – creating a welcoming space for everyone
- Fun – making the orthodontic journey enjoyable and positive
- Trust – ensuring every patient feels confident in the quality of their care
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We’re passionate about giving back! Some ways we support our Shoreline community include:
- Sponsoring local schools and PTAs
- Supporting youth sports teams like lacrosse and baseball
- Running BullyingBites, a campaign fighting against bullying in schools
- Accepting patients with state insurance to make care accessible to more families
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: Our goal is simple but powerful: to be the cornerstone of confident smiles in Shoreline.
We want to continue serving families with consistency, quality, and a genuine sense of community for years to come.
Smile Bigger, Shine Brighter with ShoreSmiles
At ShoreSmiles Orthodontics, every smile tells a story—and we can’t wait to help you write yours. Whether you’re starting early treatment or seeking adult orthodontic care, you’ll find a team that’s skilled, supportive, and excited to cheer you on.
ShoreSmiles Orthodontics
- 18550 Firlands Way N, Ste 300, Shoreline, WA 98133
- 206-542-6188
- website
- Email: info@shoresmilesortho.com
