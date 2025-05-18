Business Spotlight: ShoreSmiles Orthodontics



A confident smile can change everything—and at ShoreSmiles Orthodontics, helping patients achieve their best smile is just the beginning. For the past five years, this Shoreline-based orthodontic practice has combined top-tier clinical care with a focus on community, relationships, and fun.Whether treating kids, teens, or adults, the ShoreSmiles team creates an experience that’s welcoming, uplifting, and empowering. It’s not just about straight teeth—it’s about building confidence, connection, and trust at every step of the journey.We connected with the ShoreSmiles team to learn more about their approach and their dedication to Shoreline families.A: We’ve proudly been serving the Shoreline community for 5 years, and we’re excited to keep growing with the families we support.A: We provide orthodontic treatment for kids, teens, and adults, helping people of all ages achieve beautiful, healthy smiles.Our services include:From early orthodontic evaluations to adult smile transformations, we’re here to guide patients at every stage.A: The people and the community. Shoreline has a spirit of inclusivity and support that we absolutely love being part of. Every day, we’re inspired by the families and individuals we meet here.A: At ShoreSmiles, our mission goes beyond straightening teeth. We strive to build confident smiles and lasting relationships with our patients and their families.We focus on:It’s about combining expertise with heart, and our patients can feel that difference from the moment they walk through our doors.A: We’re passionate about giving back! Some ways we support our Shoreline community include:We believe that being part of a community means actively showing up, supporting, and giving back whenever we can.A: Our goal is simple but powerful: to be the cornerstone of confident smiles in Shoreline.We want to continue serving families with consistency, quality, and a genuine sense of community for years to come.At ShoreSmiles Orthodontics, every smile tells a story—and we can’t wait to help you write yours. Whether you’re starting early treatment or seeking adult orthodontic care, you’ll find a team that’s skilled, supportive, and excited to cheer you on.ShoreSmiles Orthodontics