Philharmonia Northwest performs The Sacred Veil at Bastyr University Chapel Sunday May 18, 2025

$25 Adult, $20 Senior/Student

Children ages 18 & under free

Purchase here The Bastyr Chapel is known for its beautiful acoustics. The property is for sale ( The Bastyr Chapel is known for its beautiful acoustics. The property is for sale ( see previous article ) and the future of the chapel is uncertain.









Eric Whitacre’s intimate and compelling The Sacred Veil tells a story of courtship, love, loss, and the search for solace; PNW and KCS are proud to present the West Coast premiere of Whitacre’s full orchestral-choral arrangement.Content Advisory: This concert contains discussions of sensitive topics relating to grief and loss, which some audience members may find emotionally challenging.CONCERT INFOSunday, May 18 at 3:00pmBastyr University ChapelThis concert lasts 70 minutes with no intermission.PROGRAMEric Whitacre – The Sacred Veil (West Coast premiere of full version)Tickets: