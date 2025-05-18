Philharmonia Northwest performs The Sacred Veil at Bastyr University Chapel Sunday May 18, 2025
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Philharmonia Northwest closes its 2024-25 Season with Kirkland Choral Society, KCS Artistic Director finalist Steven Zopfi, and one powerful work.
Eric Whitacre’s intimate and compelling The Sacred Veil tells a story of courtship, love, loss, and the search for solace; PNW and KCS are proud to present the West Coast premiere of Whitacre’s full orchestral-choral arrangement.
Content Advisory: This concert contains discussions of sensitive topics relating to grief and loss, which some audience members may find emotionally challenging.
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, May 18 at 3:00pm
Bastyr University Chapel
14500 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
This concert lasts 70 minutes with no intermission.
PROGRAM
Eric Whitacre – The Sacred Veil (West Coast premiere of full version)
Tickets:
- $25 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
- Children ages 18 & under free
- Purchase here
