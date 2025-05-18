Philharmonia Northwest performs The Sacred Veil at Bastyr University Chapel Sunday May 18, 2025

THE SACRED VEIL

Philharmonia Northwest closes its 2024-25 Season with Kirkland Choral Society, KCS Artistic Director finalist Steven Zopfi, and one powerful work. 

Eric Whitacre’s intimate and compelling The Sacred Veil tells a story of courtship, love, loss, and the search for solace; PNW and KCS are proud to present the West Coast premiere of Whitacre’s full orchestral-choral arrangement.

Content Advisory: This concert contains discussions of sensitive topics relating to grief and loss, which some audience members may find emotionally challenging.

CONCERT INFO

Sunday, May 18 at 3:00pm

Bastyr University Chapel
14500 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

This concert lasts 70 minutes with no intermission.

PROGRAM
Eric Whitacre – The Sacred Veil (West Coast premiere of full version)

Tickets: 
  • $25 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
  • Children ages 18 & under free
  • Purchase here
The Bastyr Chapel is known for its beautiful acoustics. The property is for sale (see previous article) and the future of the chapel is uncertain.


