Shoreline Teen Center's Career Speaker Series begins October 23, 2024 with Librarian
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Are you in middle or high school?
Come to the Career Speaker Series at the Shoreline Teen Center!
We will have monthly visits from different professionals to talk to any interested middle and high school youth about their work!
What is the speaker series?
We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there.
Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will have at least one speaker as well as catered food. Follow us on Instagram and on Linktree to stay up to date with these events!
On the Horizon:
- Wednesday October 23rd at 2:30pm talk with King County Library System’s Leslie and team!
- Friday Nov 8th, 4pm meet and learn from award winning author Tae Keller!
- Thursday Dec 5th, 4pm, learn about the life of an artists and meet Miyuki!
Curious about upcoming events? Email to mhale@shorelinewa.gov
Follow us on Instagram @SHORELINETEENPROGRAMS to stay up to date on activities and events!
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
