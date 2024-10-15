Op-Ed: Honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day: A Celebration of Culture, History, and Resilience

Graphic courtesy King County Council By Alan Charnley By Alan Charnley





Today, we gather to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the rich cultures, profound histories, and invaluable contributions of Indigenous communities, who have been the original caretakers of these lands for thousands of years. Here in the Seattle area, we have the privilege of being on the traditional lands of the Coast Salish peoples, including the Duwamish, Suquamish, Muckleshoot, and Snoqualmie Tribes. Let us take a moment to acknowledge and express our gratitude to these tribes, whose deep connection to this land has endured across millennia.For far too long, the stories and voices of Indigenous peoples have been marginalized, their contributions and wisdom often overlooked. But today, we choose to listen, to learn, and to uplift these voices. Indigenous Peoples’ Day represents a significant shift—a move away from narratives that glorify colonization and towards a deeper recognition of the truth, resilience, and ongoing presence of Indigenous communities. It is a day to honor the strength and perseverance of Indigenous peoples, who, despite enduring centuries of hardship, continue to thrive, enrich our society, and teach us the importance of community, respect, and sustainability.The Deep Roots of Indigenous Culture in SeattleIn Seattle, the influence of Indigenous culture is deeply embedded in the region. The Coast Salish peoples, including the Duwamish, Suquamish, Muckleshoot, and Snoqualmie, have lived here for thousands of years. They were, and continue to be, the stewards of the waterways, forests, and mountains that make this area so vibrant and unique. Their names echo in the names of our rivers, mountains, and cities—reminders of their enduring presence.Each of these tribes has a rich cultural heritage marked by unique languages, traditions, and customs. The Duwamish Tribe, for instance, has a long history of resilience. Despite the lack of federal recognition, the Duwamish people have maintained their cultural practices and continue to fight for their rights and acknowledgment. The Suquamish, known for their deep connection to Puget Sound, have shared a legacy of storytelling, canoe building, and salmon fishing. The Muckleshoot Tribe, whose ancestral lands stretch across the region, has been central to efforts to restore and protect salmon habitats, recognizing the importance of these fish not just as a resource, but as a part of their cultural identity. The Snoqualmie Tribe, too, is known for their stewardship of Snoqualmie Falls, a sacred site that remains a vital part of their spiritual and cultural life.Resilience in the Face of AdversityDespite the vibrant cultures of these tribes, the history of Indigenous peoples in Seattle, as elsewhere, is also marked by hardship. Colonization brought forced displacement, cultural suppression, and systemic discrimination. For generations, Indigenous communities were denied their rights, their lands taken from them, and their children sent to boarding schools where they were forbidden to speak their languages or practice their traditions. Yet, through all of this, they have shown remarkable strength and resilience. Today, these communities continue to advocate for their rights, seek recognition, and revitalize their languages and traditions.The Duwamish, Suquamish, Muckleshoot, and Snoqualmie are not relics of the past—they are vibrant, living communities. Their cultures are not confined to museums or history books but are part of the living, breathing fabric of this place. We see it in the artwork, the traditional songs, the canoe journeys across Puget Sound, and the festivals that bring people together. These are reminders that Indigenous culture is very much alive, and it is something we must continue to honor and protect.How Can We Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day?So, how can we honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day, not just today, but every day?First, we must educate ourselves. Learning about Indigenous history is essential. This means going beyond the history taught in schools to seek out the stories of resilience and survival from Indigenous authors, scholars, and community leaders. Understanding the culture, history, and ongoing struggles of Indigenous communities is a vital step toward building empathy, respect, and a more inclusive society. Seek out books, documentaries, and podcasts that highlight Indigenous perspectives, especially those that focus on the tribes of this region.Second, we can support Indigenous businesses and creators. Purchasing goods from Indigenous-owned businesses is more than a transaction; it’s an investment in the community. Whether it’s handcrafted jewelry, traditional foods, clothing, or artwork, every purchase supports the continuation of traditions and crafts passed down through generations. By supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs, we also support economic independence and cultural preservation.We can also attend cultural events and engage with the traditions of local tribes. Whether it’s visiting the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, attending a Suquamish event at the House of Awakened Culture, or participating in a Muckleshoot or Snoqualmie celebration, these experiences offer a chance to learn directly from those who hold these traditions dear. Participating in workshops, storytelling sessions, and performances allows us to immerse ourselves in the richness of Indigenous cultures, and helps to ensure these practices are passed on to future generations.Moreover, let us donate to Indigenous causes. Many organizations, both locally and nationally, work tirelessly to promote the rights, welfare, and cultural preservation of Indigenous communities. Your support can make a meaningful difference, whether it’s funding legal battles for land rights, supporting language revitalization programs, or contributing to health and educational initiatives.Finally, I encourage all of us to acknowledge the land we live on. Take a moment to reflect on the history of this land and the Indigenous peoples who have called it home long before us. Here in Seattle, that means remembering that we are on the ancestral lands of the Duwamish, Suquamish, Muckleshoot, and Snoqualmie. This simple act of acknowledgment is a step toward recognizing the rightful place of Indigenous communities and their stories. It is a reminder that we must respect and care for this land, just as they have done for generations.A Call to ActionIndigenous Peoples’ Day is not just a holiday; it is a call to action. It is a reminder that honoring these cultures is not limited to a single day but is a continuous journey of respect, learning, and solidarity. Let us commit to standing with Indigenous communities, advocating for their rights, supporting their endeavors, and celebrating their achievements. Let us walk that path together, hand in hand, as we celebrate the strength, beauty, and wisdom of Indigenous peoples.