Concrete pour closed a section of Aurora on Monday October 14, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline

On Monday morning, there was a concrete pour in the center median of Aurora Avenue from 185th Street extending north for approximately 300 feet.  

The work included closure of the southbound turn lane approaching 185th, as well as the inside, or left hand, northbound through lane during the course of the work which was expected to be completed by afternoon.


Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  