Concrete pour closed a section of Aurora on Monday October 14, 2024

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline

On Monday morning, there was a concrete pour in the center median of Aurora Avenue from 185th Street extending north for approximately 300 feet.





The work included closure of the southbound turn lane approaching 185th, as well as the inside, or left hand, northbound through lane during the course of the work which was expected to be completed by afternoon.







