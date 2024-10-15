Korean War Veteran, American Legion Member and Teacher Percy Gerald “Gerry” Shogren honored at Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza

Flag presented to Gerry’s wife Kim, sons Alex and Andrew, daughter Dae and a host of grandchildren. Photo by Doug Cerretti.

On September 27, 2024 TSgt. Gerry Shogren was honored with a memorial service at Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza under the direction of MG Raymond Coffey, LAC USV-JSC (Legislative Affairs Command U. S. Volunteers-Joint Services Command).





MG Raymond Coffey, LAC USV-JSC (third from left) directing the ceremony.

Photo by Ron Jones

Gerry was honored for his service to his country, enlisting during the Korean war, and his service to the community. We recognize that service to our Country and her causes does not end with termination of Military Service. Like many of our comrades, Gerry continued to serve his Community, State and Nation in various endeavors.



Born June 23, 1933, in Bridgeport, Kansas, Gerry enlisted in the US Army after graduating from Lindsborg High School in 1951. After his honorable discharge in 1955, Gerry pursued a career in teaching through the GI Bill by earning his Bachelor's degree from Emporia State Teachers College and a Master’s degree in Teaching from Northern Illinois University.





In 1960, Gerry was inspired by President Kennedy's speech, which encouraged students to "contribute part of your life to this country" by serving people worldwide, leading to the creation of the Peace Corps.





Moved by this challenge, Gerry joined the Peace Corps in 1961 and underwent training before being sent to Thailand in 1962. There, he served as a Teacher of Industrial Arts at the Technical Institute in Chiang Mai. During his time there, he met and married the love of his life, Khumnoan “Kim” Suriyamon.



After returning from the Peace Corps, Gerry became a public-school teacher in Andover, KS. In the summer of 1966, Gerry returned to Northern Illinois University as a training instructor for the Peace Corps. Afterwords, Gerry and family moved to Seattle where he continued with the Peace Corps training program at the University of Washington.





The flag presented to Gerry's widow

was folded 13 times in the traditional

military pattern. Photo by Ron Jones In the spring of 1968, Gerry began his career with Seattle Public Schools, where he would work for the next 25 years. During his tenure, he was honored with the Golden Acorn Award, a prestigious recognition given by the PTA to outstanding volunteers for their service to the PTA and dedication to enhancing students' educational and social-emotional well-being and their commitment to volunteerism



In the spring of 1968, Gerry began his career with Seattle Public Schools, where he would work for the next 25 years. During his tenure, he was honored with the Golden Acorn Award, a prestigious recognition given by the PTA to outstanding volunteers for their service to the PTA and dedication to enhancing students' educational and social-emotional well-being and their commitment to volunteerismGerry was a charter member of the Starr Sutherland, Jr., Post 227 of The American Legion when it re-incorporated in 1962. He served in a variety of roles including Commander, Sergeant of Arms and Treasurer to name a few.





Groundbreaking for Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza on Monday, July 6, 2015. (l-r) Louis Grasmick, Russ Greaby, Sonny Alvarez, Bob Grasmick, Phyllis Moll (widow of Frank Moll), Dwight Stevens, Marcia Sanders and Gerry Shogren. Photo by Jerry Picard

Gerry was integral to the creation of the Shoreline Veterans Association which was tasked in 2010 with building the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza. The Plaza, located at Shoreline City Hall, was dedicated in 2016.





King County Councilman Rod Dembowski chats with Gerry Shogren, Commander Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion on May 26, 2014. Photo by Jerry Picard.



Additionally, he was a member of The Forty and Eight, Girl’s State, Boy’s State, and was active with the local Democratic Party. He also was integral to the eventual creation of Wat Atammayatarama in Woodinville, WA, working with the monks and congregation to create a community when they were meeting at The American Legion Post 227.



Gerry's dedication to service, community, and fostering connections left a lasting impact on the lives of those around him. His tireless efforts in various organizations have created a legacy of compassion, camaraderie and fellowship. He was a devoted, loving husband and father.







Gerry Shogren of Shoreline, WA passed away August 21, 2024 at 91-years of age.