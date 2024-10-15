Lynnwood woman walked into traffic on northbound I-5 near N 130th

Location of incident on I-5

A 28 year old woman from Lynnwood walked into traffic on northbound I-5 at N 130th at 10pm on Sunday, October 13, 2024, into the path of a car driven by a 63 year old Lynnwood man.





He tried to move into the next lane to avoid her, into the path of a csr driven by a Shoreline woman. He hit the pedestrian and the Shoreline vehicle.





The Shoreline woman pulled to the right shoulder and called for help.





The pedestrian was injured and transported to Harborview.





The Lynnwood man was driving alone, the Shoreline woman had two passengers. All four were wearing seatbelts and none of them were injured.





The roadway was blocked for three hours during the investigation.







