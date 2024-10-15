Flagger Certification with Shoreline CC

Get trained as a Certified Flagger with Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College

Shoreline CC's Continuing Education program is offering two different dates this fall to get your Flagger Certification Training. By completing the course, you'll gain the essential knowledge to direct traffic safely and efficiently, while also obtaining certifications that make you eligible for jobs across the country.



What You’ll Receive Upon Course Completion

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Flagger Certification

After successfully completing the course, you'll receive a WSDOT-approved Flagger certification card. This card is valid for three (3) years and allows you to work as a certified Flagger in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.



American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Flagger Certification. In addition to the WSDOT card, you’ll also earn a national ATSSA Flagger certification. This card is valid for four (4) years and allows you to work in 48 other states (all except Washington and Oregon). Flexible Training Options for Businesses





If you are a local business or organization looking to certify multiple employees, we offer both on-site classes and offsite accommodations for large groups. This flexibility ensures that your team gets the training they need, wherever it’s most convenient for you.





Requirements to Enroll

Must be 18 years or older

Must possess a valid state-approved ID This course is not only an investment in safety but also an opportunity to open doors to a range of new job prospects.



Take the first step toward becoming a certified Flagger and join a course today!







Two different Dates: 10/26 and 11/16Times: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PMDays: SaLocation: 16101 Greenwood Ave N, 1500 Building, Room 1515, Shoreline WA 98133Instructor: Claire PruittFee: $99