ShoreLake Arts watercolor class at the Senior Activity Center

Class title: Beginners' Watercolor





Join our watercolor classes and explore your creativity. 4 one-hour sessions to practice your skills and have some fun! No Experience Necessary! This class is a collaboration between Shorelake Arts and the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.Please call 206-365-1536 or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class by October 28, 2024.Dates: Monday 11/4 11/18 12/2 12/9Time: 2-3pmCost: Members - $50 Nonmembers - $60Location: 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G Shoreline, WA 98155