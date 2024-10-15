ShoreLake Arts watercolor class at the Senior Activity Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

ShoreLake Arts and the Senior Activity Center are partnering for an upcoming watercolor series.

Information about the class:

Class title: Beginners' Watercolor

Join our watercolor classes and explore your creativity. 4 one-hour sessions to practice your skills and have some fun! No Experience Necessary! This class is a collaboration between Shorelake Arts and the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.

Please call 206-365-1536 or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class by October 28, 2024.

Dates: Monday 11/4 11/18 12/2 12/9
Time: 2-3pm
Cost: Members - $50 Nonmembers - $60
Location: 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G Shoreline, WA 98155



Post a Comment

