ShoreLake Arts watercolor class at the Senior Activity Center
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Information about the class:
Class title: Beginners' Watercolor
Join our watercolor classes and explore your creativity. 4 one-hour sessions to practice your skills and have some fun! No Experience Necessary! This class is a collaboration between Shorelake Arts and the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.
Please call 206-365-1536 or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class by October 28, 2024.
Dates: Monday 11/4 11/18 12/2 12/9
Time: 2-3pm
Cost: Members - $50 Nonmembers - $60
Location: 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G Shoreline, WA 98155
