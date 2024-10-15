Update on Shoreline Parks and Park Bond at ELNA meeting Tuesday, October 15, 2024

ELNA meeting Tuesday October 15, 2024, 7-9pm on Zoom.

Nickolas Borer Shoreline Parks, Fleet, and Facilities Manager will discuss the current status of Shoreline Parks and the parks on the current parks bond.

Mallory Van Abbema, Shoreline's Community Opportunities Coordinator (neighborhood contact) will say hello and talk about her new job working with Shoreline's neighborhoods.

The meeting is virtual, on Zoom. Email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to ELNA's YouTube channel.


