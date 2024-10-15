Travels with Charlie: Beautiful day for walking around the Sound

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie and I headed to Edmonds area. Beautiful day for walking and sniffing around the Sound.

Southerly view from Sunset Ave. is Edmonds Ferry with Olympics in the background and Roses in the foreground.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Later, we headed along Olympic View Dr and stopped at the bench at Stamm Overlook Park. A couple of boats and hummingbirds added to the view.

Charlie inquires "What's the delay?"
Photo by Gordon Snyder

We continued on Olympic View Dr until the Southwest County Park pullout.
This is a nice spot for a forested hiking trail that is nestled along the road.

As usual, Charlie is wondering what’s the delay? Let’s explore more...

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


